Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR)

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEGR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. 460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,623. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on the Electric Grid 2.0 sector.

