Kava Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $716.53 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $716.53 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00056736 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,257 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

