Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases 81,774 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,774 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000.

BYM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 56,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

