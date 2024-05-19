NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,281. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.