Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $53.42. 29,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $54.32.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.