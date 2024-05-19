Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lennar by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 0.4 %

LEN traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LEN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.