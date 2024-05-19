Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $204.19. The stock had a trading volume of 899,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.57 and a 200-day moving average of $190.39. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.43 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

