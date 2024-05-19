T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,487 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 23.5% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $93,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.76. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.