W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,411,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after buying an additional 43,043 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 18.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,809,000 after buying an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $938.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GWW traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $945.66. 197,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $641.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $972.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $899.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.