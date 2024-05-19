Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,003 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,412,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.