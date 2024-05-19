Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI traded up $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $685.79. 362,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,109. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $684.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $607.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.30 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

