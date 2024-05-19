Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 626 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ODFL traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,447. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.90 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

