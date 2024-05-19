Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,661,000 after buying an additional 137,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $543.45. The stock had a trading volume of 445,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $511.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.82. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

