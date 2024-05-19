Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $233.66. 785,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,372. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $234.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.36 and its 200-day moving average is $208.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

