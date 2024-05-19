Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,536 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 214.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.21. 1,568,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,699. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.61 and its 200 day moving average is $236.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

