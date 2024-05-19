Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,089 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,344 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 134.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,630,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,115,000 after buying an additional 2,085,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. 24,011,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,339,784. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

