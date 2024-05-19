Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sempra by 106.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 70.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 71.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Sempra by 113.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra by 93.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

