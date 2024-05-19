Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after buying an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,179,000 after acquiring an additional 853,783 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,944,000 after purchasing an additional 618,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after purchasing an additional 618,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $69.02. 5,002,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,833,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

