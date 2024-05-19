Status Price Tops $0.0365 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $141.72 million and $2.83 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,701.13 or 0.99963522 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011749 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006601 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0370086 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $1,671,071.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.