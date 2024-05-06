Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:SPR opened at $32.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.79.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
