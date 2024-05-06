Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $32.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPR

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.