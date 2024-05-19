StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $274,216.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
