StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $274,216.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.