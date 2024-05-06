Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

View Our Latest Report on YMAB

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.