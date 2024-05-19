Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Rises By 5.3%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,800 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 488,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $596.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 45.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 637,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 76,113 shares during the period. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

