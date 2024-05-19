Trip.com Group (TCOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $56.83 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CLSA upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

