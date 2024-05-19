Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $1.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of APDN opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.26. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 254,232 shares during the period. Applied DNA Sciences makes up approximately 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 4.30% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

