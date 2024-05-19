HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of HashiCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.77.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,174,778.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,589,356 shares in the company, valued at $52,003,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,174,778.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,589,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,003,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,511 shares of company stock worth $6,603,750. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,953 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after buying an additional 1,161,600 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after buying an additional 949,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in HashiCorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

