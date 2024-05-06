Unisys (UIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Unisys has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.28 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 577.16%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Unisys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unisys Stock Performance

Unisys stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Unisys has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.12.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

