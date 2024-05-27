Jefferies Financial Group Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $770.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $760.00 to $770.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $606.99 on Friday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $634.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

