Jefferies Financial Group Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $412.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $438.00 to $412.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $527.57.

Shares of ULTA opened at $381.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.47 and its 200-day moving average is $471.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,061,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $1,810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $6,023,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

