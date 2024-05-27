Barclays Trims Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Target Price to $13.00

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TNGX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNGX stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 483,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

