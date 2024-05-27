Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.81.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARDX

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.87. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $664,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,435.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,955 shares of company stock worth $3,110,745 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $64,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.