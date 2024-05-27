Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

DRS stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. Leonardo DRS has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.56 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at $1,265,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 33.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 97.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

