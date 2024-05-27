Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,453,000 after buying an additional 140,799 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,656,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,206,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,798,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

