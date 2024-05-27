Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.34.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PINS opened at $41.44 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 197.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,979.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,405 shares of company stock worth $5,855,142. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

