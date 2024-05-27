Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $203.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.14.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $186.81 on Thursday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.35.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,892,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

