Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.16)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

NYSE NWN opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

