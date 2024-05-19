Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

FUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. Analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.