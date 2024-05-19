Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on SE. Bank of America increased their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of SE opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,475.20 and a beta of 1.43. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $74.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in SEA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,510,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $66,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,777 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP raised its holdings in SEA by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 284,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 102,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

