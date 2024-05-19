Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,720 shares of company stock worth $346,871 in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $29,776,000. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 946,757 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 276.0% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 647,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE XPOF opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

