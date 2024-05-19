PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) & Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Critical Analysis

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Q32 Bio has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Q32 Bio and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q32 Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Q32 Bio currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.46%.

This table compares Q32 Bio and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q32 Bio $1.16 million 85.32 -$112.96 million ($32.59) -0.93 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals $818,000.00 0.00 -$131.07 million ($2.13) N/A

Q32 Bio has higher revenue and earnings than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. Q32 Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Q32 Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Q32 Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Q32 Bio and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q32 Bio N/A -117.63% -70.92% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals -12,572.13% N/A -174.38%

Summary

Q32 Bio beats PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics targeting powerful regulators of the innate and adaptive immune systems to rebalance immunity in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its products in the pipeline include ADX-914, a human anti-IL-7R antibody that re-regulates adaptive immune function, and ADX-097, which has in vivo biodistribution to affected tissues and organs, durable tissue pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, and robust in vivo efficacy. Q32 Bio Inc. was formerly known as AdMIRx Inc. and changed its name to Q32 Bio Inc. in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

