Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 445.12% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.29% of Palatin Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

