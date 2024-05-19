Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $47.40

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several brokerages have commented on PCRX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after buying an additional 1,041,417 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $15,677,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $14,102,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,332,000 after acquiring an additional 285,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

PCRX stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.77. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

