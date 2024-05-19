American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.06.

NYSE:AIG opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in American International Group by 406.7% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,213,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

