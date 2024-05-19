Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $353.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.00.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $271.50 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.44.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

