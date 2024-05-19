AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALA shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$30.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.48. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$22.57 and a 12-month high of C$30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1535211 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. Also, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total transaction of C$3,045,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,722. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

