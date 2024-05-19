Analyzing TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) & Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67% TerrAscend -125.03% -6.66% -3.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grown Rogue International and TerrAscend, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A TerrAscend 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grown Rogue International and TerrAscend’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 7.31 -$130,000.00 $0.01 82.08 TerrAscend $247.83 million 1.81 -$329.91 million N/A N/A

Grown Rogue International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TerrAscend.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats TerrAscend on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

