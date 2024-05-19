Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

TSE:H opened at C$40.18 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$32.79 and a 52-week high of C$41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The firm has a market cap of C$24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

