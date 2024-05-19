Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $2,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,262 shares in the company, valued at $33,801,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $145,632.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 169,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $2,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,801,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,702,000 after purchasing an additional 609,998 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,673,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,852,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.88.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

