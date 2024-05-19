Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KEY. CIBC increased their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.17.

Shares of KEY opened at C$36.74 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$29.31 and a 1-year high of C$36.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.42.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9336235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

