PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.87.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in PulteGroup by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 7.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $119.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

